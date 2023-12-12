Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Short Interest Update

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,601,800 shares, a growth of 699.7% from the November 15th total of 200,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 225.6 days.
CPXGF remained flat at $5.92 during trading hours on Tuesday. 3,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,045. Cineplex has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.61.
Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
