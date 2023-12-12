Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Short Interest Update

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,601,800 shares, a growth of 699.7% from the November 15th total of 200,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 225.6 days.

Cineplex Price Performance

CPXGF remained flat at $5.92 during trading hours on Tuesday. 3,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,045. Cineplex has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.61.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Cineplex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.