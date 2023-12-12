Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $590.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $551.00.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cintas from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $537.60.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $559.60 on Friday. Cintas has a 12 month low of $423.06 and a 12 month high of $563.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $526.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 221.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 321.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

