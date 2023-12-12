Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Up to $2.45

Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.45, but opened at $2.53. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 477,809 shares traded.

CIFR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

Cipher Mining Stock Down 4.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $29,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,931,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,197,591.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIFR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,836 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,893,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 964,326 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 221.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 968,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 667,152 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 1,738.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 610,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

