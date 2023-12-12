Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Biomea Fusion Price Performance

Shares of BMEA opened at $11.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.71. Biomea Fusion has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $43.69.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

About Biomea Fusion

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 316.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion during the second quarter valued at $78,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Biomea Fusion by 89.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.