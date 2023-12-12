Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.
Biomea Fusion Price Performance
Shares of BMEA opened at $11.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.71. Biomea Fusion has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $43.69.
Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.
About Biomea Fusion
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.
