Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,003,733 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session's volume of 1,880,901 shares.The stock last traded at $3.30 and had previously closed at $3.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CLNE. StockNews.com raised Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James raised Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Down 13.3 %

The company has a market cap of $700.28 million, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.15.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $95.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.91 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 21.56% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 31.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 15,186,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,155 shares in the last quarter. ECP ControlCo LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $13,493,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,696,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,455 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,997,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,089,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,096 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clean Energy Fuels



Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Further Reading

