Clement A. Pelletier Purchases 18,000 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) Director Clement A. Pelletier purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$271,800.00.

Shares of SEA traded down C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.82. 53,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.96. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$13.34 and a 1 year high of C$21.78. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Seabridge Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

