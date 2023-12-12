CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by SRB Corp

SRB Corp grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. SRB Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Stock Up 1.8 %

CME Group stock opened at $215.43 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.00.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $2,355,160.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,571. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,124.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,494,509 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

