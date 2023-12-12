CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 114,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,244,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRB Corp now owns 2,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 456,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,500,000 after buying an additional 181,302 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter worth approximately $587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CME traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $215.61. 356,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,130. The stock has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.08 and a 200-day moving average of $201.00. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $223.80.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,746.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,929 shares of company stock worth $3,494,509. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

