Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is Round Hill Asset Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Round Hill Asset Management lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,422 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 7.4% of Round Hill Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $171.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $47.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average of $43.10.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

View Our Latest Report on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.