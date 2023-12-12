Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY) Short Interest Up 1,114.3% in November

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 1,114.3% from the November 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CIBEY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,930. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. Commercial International Bank has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $1.80.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Company Profile

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE provides retail, corporate, and investment banking services in Egypt. The company operates in following segments: Corporate Banking, Investment, Retail Banking, and Others. It offers current and saving accounts, easy accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit; and personal/overdraft/mortgage, educational, solar, travel, car finance, and unsecured personal loans, as well as revolving overdraft salary upfront services.

