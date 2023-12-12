Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY) Short Interest Up 1,114.3% in November

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 1,114.3% from the November 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CIBEY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,930. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. Commercial International Bank has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $1.80.

Get Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. alerts:

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE provides retail, corporate, and investment banking services in Egypt. The company operates in following segments: Corporate Banking, Investment, Retail Banking, and Others. It offers current and saving accounts, easy accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit; and personal/overdraft/mortgage, educational, solar, travel, car finance, and unsecured personal loans, as well as revolving overdraft salary upfront services.

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.