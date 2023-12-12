Comparing Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) & Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO)

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) and Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.2% of Orchestra BioMed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Orchestra BioMed alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orchestra BioMed and Intelligent Bio Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchestra BioMed N/A N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A Intelligent Bio Solutions $1.26 million 1.87 -$10.63 million ($9.13) -0.03

Profitability

Orchestra BioMed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intelligent Bio Solutions.

This table compares Orchestra BioMed and Intelligent Bio Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchestra BioMed N/A -23.18% -13.60% Intelligent Bio Solutions -510.29% -147.23% -64.92%

Volatility and Risk

Orchestra BioMed has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intelligent Bio Solutions has a beta of 4.65, indicating that its stock price is 365% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Orchestra BioMed and Intelligent Bio Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchestra BioMed 0 0 3 0 3.00 Intelligent Bio Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Orchestra BioMed presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 133.96%. Given Orchestra BioMed’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Orchestra BioMed is more favorable than Intelligent Bio Solutions.

Summary

Orchestra BioMed beats Intelligent Bio Solutions on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orchestra BioMed

(Get Free Report)

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension; and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease. Its products also comprise FreeHold devices and minimally invasive surgery devices. The company has a strategic collaboration with Medtronic for the development and commercialization of BackBeat CNT for the treatment of hypertension in patients indicated for a cardiac pacemaker; and a strategic partnership with Terumo Corporation for the development and commercialization of Virtue SAB for the treatment of coronary and peripheral artery disease. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. is based in New Hope, Pennsylvania.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc., a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. The company was formerly known as GBS Inc. and changed its name to Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. in October 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Orchestra BioMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchestra BioMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.