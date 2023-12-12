Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.29

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 326219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.33.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $376.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.10 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 30.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. 32.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

