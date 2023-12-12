Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFRZ) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.61 Per Share

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFRZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.6094 per share on Sunday, December 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Conifer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.
Conifer Trading Up 5.9 %
Shares of CNFRZ stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.97. The stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 943. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.99. Conifer has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $27.00.
About Conifer
