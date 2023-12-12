Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFRZ) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.61 Per Share

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFRZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.6094 per share on Sunday, December 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Conifer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Conifer Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of CNFRZ stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.97. The stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 943. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.99. Conifer has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

