Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 18.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 180.5% during the second quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 10,231 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,020.0% during the second quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,916,000 after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 796,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,150,000 after buying an additional 80,656 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.38. 175,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,668. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.33.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.38.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

