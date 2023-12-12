Contrasting G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) & CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP)

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) and G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

CNS Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.81, indicating that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, G1 Therapeutics has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CNS Pharmaceuticals and G1 Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNS Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A G1 Therapeutics 1 0 5 0 2.67

Profitability

G1 Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $11.80, indicating a potential upside of 234.28%. Given G1 Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe G1 Therapeutics is more favorable than CNS Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares CNS Pharmaceuticals and G1 Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNS Pharmaceuticals N/A -603.40% -254.54% G1 Therapeutics -90.82% -132.03% -44.85%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.7% of CNS Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.0% of G1 Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of CNS Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of G1 Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CNS Pharmaceuticals and G1 Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNS Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$15.27 million N/A N/A G1 Therapeutics $51.30 million 3.72 -$147.56 million ($1.47) -2.50

CNS Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than G1 Therapeutics.

Summary

G1 Therapeutics beats CNS Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme. It has license agreements with Houston Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pomeranian Medical University, and The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; and a development agreement with WPD Pharmaceuticals Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer. It is also developing trilaciclib, a (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor can protect bone marrow and reduce hematologic adverse events (AEs), as well as improve emerging treatments through myeloprotection which improve patients' overall anti-tumor immune responses combination with the antibody-drug conjugate; and treatment of neoadjuvant breast cancer. In addition, the company develops lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor for multiple oncology indications; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, and HER2-negative breast cancer. The company has a license agreement with EQRx, Inc. and Genor Biopharma Co. Inc. for the development and commercialization of lerociclib using an oral dosage form to treat any indication in humans, as well as Nanjing Simcere Dongyuan Pharmaceutical Co., LTD. for the development and commercialization of trilaciclib for any indication in humans through parenteral delivery, and ARC Therapeutics for the development and commercialization of a CDK2 inhibitor for all human and veterinary uses. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

