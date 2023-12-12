Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) PT Raised to $49.00 at Barclays

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.09.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CNM

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of CNM stock opened at $38.06 on Friday. Core & Main has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $354,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,320 shares in the company, valued at $264,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Core & Main news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $354,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James G. Castellano sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,320 shares in the company, valued at $279,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,730,094 shares of company stock worth $2,105,320,185. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Core & Main by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 6.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 7.0% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 3.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 3.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Core & Main

(Get Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.