CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Stock Performance
CPSH opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 million, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.49. CPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $3.50.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.29 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 9.08%.
About CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
