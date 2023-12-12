CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

CPSH opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 million, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.49. CPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $3.50.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.29 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 9.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CPS Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMH Equity Ltd grew its position in CPS Technologies by 14.0% in the second quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 300,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 36,794 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 48,968 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 26,711 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

Featured Stories

