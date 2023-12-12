Craig Hallum Lowers Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Price Target to $25.00

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum from $34.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Inotiv Stock Performance

NOTV traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.60. 419,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Inotiv has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.64.

Get Inotiv alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inotiv

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the third quarter worth about $46,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Inotiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inotiv by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 406,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 223,148 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Inotiv during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment, Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.