Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Shares Gap Down to $11.34

Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.34, but opened at $11.04. Crescent Energy shares last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 84,058 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Crescent Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CRGY

Crescent Energy Stock Down 6.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $642.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crescent Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brandi Kendall acquired 9,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,956.43. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,502 shares in the company, valued at $208,866.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Crescent Energy news, insider Brandi Kendall purchased 9,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,956.43. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,866.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David C. Rockecharlie purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $30,725.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,225. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 42,091 shares of company stock worth $470,235 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 318.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.