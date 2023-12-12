Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Shares Gap Down to $11.34

Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.34, but opened at $11.04. Crescent Energy shares last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 84,058 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Crescent Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.
Crescent Energy Stock Down 6.0 %
Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $642.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crescent Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Brandi Kendall acquired 9,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,956.43. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,502 shares in the company, valued at $208,866.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Crescent Energy news, insider Brandi Kendall purchased 9,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,956.43. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,866.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David C. Rockecharlie purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $30,725.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,225. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 42,091 shares of company stock worth $470,235 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Energy
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 318.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 53.31% of the company’s stock.
Crescent Energy Company Profile
Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.
