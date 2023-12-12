CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) Trading Up 0.4%

CRH Medical Co. (TSE:CRH – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.00 and last traded at C$4.99. Approximately 36,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 190,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.97.
CRH Medical Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.99. The stock has a market cap of C$357.38 million and a P/E ratio of -11.97.
About CRH Medical
CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in ambulatory surgical centers in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to gastroenterology practices.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CRH Medical
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- What is a blue chip company? Overview and examples
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Upstart’s worrying short interest could set off a quick rally
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Macy’s buy-out signals deep value in the retail sector
Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.