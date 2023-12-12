CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CSI Compressco from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

CSI Compressco Stock Performance

CCLP stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.68 million, a P/E ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 1.02. CSI Compressco has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.71 million for the quarter.

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSI Compressco

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter valued at $3,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the 4th quarter valued at $2,150,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,596,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 27,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

Featured Articles

