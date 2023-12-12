Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 83.2% from the November 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 939,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Curative Biotechnology Price Performance
OTCMKTS CUBT remained flat at $0.01 on Tuesday. 50,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,001. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. Curative Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.03.
About Curative Biotechnology
