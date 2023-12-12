CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Trading Up 2.9%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.38 and last traded at $5.38. 137,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 709,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CureVac from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Get CureVac alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVAC

CureVac Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.95.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that CureVac will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CureVac

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CureVac by 47.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CureVac by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in CureVac by 2,407.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CureVac by 459.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CureVac during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 15.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CureVac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.