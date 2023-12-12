Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $231.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $227.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CW

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CW. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $216.72 on Tuesday. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $156.76 and a one year high of $221.24. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.23 and a 200-day moving average of $195.90.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $724.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.98%.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Free Report

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.