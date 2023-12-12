Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $231.25.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $227.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.
Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $216.72 on Tuesday. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $156.76 and a one year high of $221.24. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.23 and a 200-day moving average of $195.90.
Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $724.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.98%.
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
