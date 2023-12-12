CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) is SRB Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

SRB Corp grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,265,339 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 130,919 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 9.2% of SRB Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SRB Corp owned approximately 0.18% of CVS Health worth $156,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weik Capital Management increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $73.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $94.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

