DA Davidson Begins Coverage on SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL)

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

STKL has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on SunOpta in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered SunOpta from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on SunOpta from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SunOpta has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.80.

SunOpta Trading Down 2.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunOpta

Shares of STKL opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $561.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.67. SunOpta has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $9.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STKL. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in SunOpta by 67.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 932.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in SunOpta by 37,941.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

