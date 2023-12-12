DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MDLZ. BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $71.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $97.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

