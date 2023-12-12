Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Trading Up 5.9%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.23. 570,645 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,586,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CLSA began coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $11.60 to $10.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.30 to $4.78 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.89.

The firm has a market cap of $830.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $396.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $390.09 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 57.6% during the second quarter. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,493,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,496 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,123,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,649,000 after buying an additional 2,577,245 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter valued at $8,113,000. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,792,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after acquiring an additional 876,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,203,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 692,120 shares during the last quarter. 23.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

