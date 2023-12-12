Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Short Interest Up 751.2% in November

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a growth of 751.2% from the November 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Dalrada Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Dalrada Financial stock remained flat at $0.25 on Tuesday. 133,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,673. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Dalrada Financial has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.46.

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter.

Dalrada Financial Company Profile

Dalrada Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology and manufacturing company. It operates through Genefic, Dalrada Energy Services, Dalrada Precision Manufacturing, and Dalrada Technologies divisions. The Genefic division processes molecular diagnostic and antibody tests to support the diagnosis of COVID-19 and the detection of immune response to the virus; markets and sells traditional biologics and human cells, tissues, and cellular and tissue-based products; and provides prescription management, education, nursing, and total health solutions; distributes alcohol-free hand sanitizers, surface cleaners, laundry aides, antimicrobial solutions, electrostatic sprayers, face masks, gloves, and kits, as well as dispensers, stands, and ease of use packaging for the end consumers.

