Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $160.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DRI. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $178.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.18.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DRI

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE:DRI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.19. 109,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.24. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $131.90 and a 1 year high of $173.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,505.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $175,572.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,440.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,505.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,255 shares of company stock worth $741,016 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.