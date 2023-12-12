Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) is Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Southernsun Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,126,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,762 shares during the quarter. Darling Ingredients makes up approximately 7.6% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $71,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 38.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 42.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 139.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 624.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.97 and a 52-week high of $71.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Matthew J. Jansen purchased 11,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.80 per share, for a total transaction of $497,862.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,235.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $44,464.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,705.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew J. Jansen purchased 11,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.80 per share, with a total value of $497,862.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,235.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 16,288 shares of company stock worth $715,604. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

Read Our Latest Report on DAR

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.