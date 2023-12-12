Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Purchased by RA Capital Management L.P.

RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,809,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769,230 shares during the quarter. Day One Biopharmaceuticals comprises 1.8% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. RA Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals worth $93,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 74.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of -1.70. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.50.

Insider Transactions at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.06. Analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc bought 384,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $3,867,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,817,935 shares in the company, valued at $128,948,426.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc acquired 384,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $3,867,064.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,817,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,948,426.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 5,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $62,108.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,428 shares in the company, valued at $133,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,085 shares of company stock worth $117,894. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on DAWN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAWN

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.