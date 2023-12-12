Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $710.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $665.00.

DECK has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $735.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $655.00.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE DECK opened at $697.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $589.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $548.13. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $361.62 and a 12-month high of $708.09.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total transaction of $4,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,917 shares of company stock valued at $16,516,349 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.