Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 97,250 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 1.4% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.05% of Deere & Company worth $62,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.83.
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
