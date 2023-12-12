Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 97,250 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 1.4% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.05% of Deere & Company worth $62,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $358.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,838. The firm has a market cap of $103.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $373.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.