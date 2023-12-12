Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Boosted by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Deere & Company by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 155,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,926,000 after acquiring an additional 97,250 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,739,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE traded down $3.57 on Tuesday, hitting $357.46. The company had a trading volume of 610,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,644. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $373.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.08. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $102.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. HSBC started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.83.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

