Definity Financial Co. (DFY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on December 28th

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Definity Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE:DFY opened at C$36.92 on Tuesday. Definity Financial has a one year low of C$32.09 and a one year high of C$40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 20.67 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of C$4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.72.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$984.10 million during the quarter. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 11.23%. Research analysts predict that Definity Financial will post 2.6724891 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC upped their price target on Definity Financial from C$40.50 to C$42.50 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DFY

About Definity Financial

(Get Free Report)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.