Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 113,100 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $15,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $529,103,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 655.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,534,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,878 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 36,540.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,151,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,477 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $111,100,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Dell Technologies by 2,135.3% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,336,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DELL. Bank of America upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

DELL stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,494,782. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.96 and its 200-day moving average is $61.40. The company has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $76.09.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 146.30% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

