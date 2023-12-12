Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 111.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,573,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829,211 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines accounts for about 1.5% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.24% of Delta Air Lines worth $73,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at $844,702.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL opened at $40.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

