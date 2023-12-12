Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ETR:DBAN – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €27.80 ($29.89) and last traded at €27.80 ($29.89). Approximately 34,542 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 42,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at €27.35 ($29.41).

Deutsche Beteiligungs Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $522.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €28.91 and a 200 day moving average of €29.73.

Deutsche Beteiligungs Company Profile

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, emerging growth, middle market, mid venture, late venture, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, PIPES, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies, and pre-IPO stage investments.

