DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) Short Interest Up 2,366.7% in November

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 2,366.7% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of DHC Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in DHC Acquisition by 57.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of DHC Acquisition by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DHC Acquisition by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,650,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,618,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. 37.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DHC Acquisition alerts:

DHC Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DHCA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,407. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49. DHC Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $11.19.

DHC Acquisition Company Profile

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on technology and technology-enabled business in the automotive, consumer, aerospace/defense, enterprise software, or E-commerce sectors.

Further Reading

