DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the sporting goods retailer on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

DICK’S Sporting Goods has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a payout ratio of 31.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to earn $12.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 0.6 %

DKS stock opened at $138.92 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $152.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 45,750.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 917 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.27.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

