Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Increased to $154.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $136.00 to $154.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a reduce rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a sector perform rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.40.

DLR stock opened at $134.75 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $139.35. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

