Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Stake Boosted by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,083 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 164,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

DFGR stock opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.71. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $27.51.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

