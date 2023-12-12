Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,904,721 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 2,960,595 shares.The stock last traded at $56.14 and had previously closed at $56.54.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average of $60.26.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 376.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 306.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.