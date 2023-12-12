Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DHC

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $586.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $3.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,802,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,168,000 after purchasing an additional 106,629 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,645,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,267,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,103,000 after purchasing an additional 533,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,659,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,824 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 383.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,054,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,351,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.