Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 1,152.9% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:DHCNL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,064. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.64. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $16.92.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.