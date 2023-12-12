Dividend and Income Fund (DNIF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on December 28th

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
Dividend and Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS DNIF opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $13.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05.
About Dividend and Income Fund
