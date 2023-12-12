Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Shares Up 0%

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.07 and last traded at $21.83. 31,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 127,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.83. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.54.
DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.
