Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Position Increased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $125.84 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $251.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.24 and a 200-day moving average of $142.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Edward Jones raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DG

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.