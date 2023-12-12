Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Increased to $340.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $450.00 target price (up previously from $427.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $435.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $483.00 to $461.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $409.93.

Domino's Pizza Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE DPZ opened at $397.46 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $415.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $366.34 and a 200-day moving average of $364.00. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino's Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino's Pizza

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,935,000 after purchasing an additional 28,157 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,704,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $645,549,000 after purchasing an additional 68,317 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $516,362,000 after purchasing an additional 56,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,202,000 after purchasing an additional 197,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

